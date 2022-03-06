To the editor:
In addition to voting “yes” on Article 6, the operating budget for Atkinson, I am asking you to please vote for Sam Butler and Dave Paquette for Budget Committee. Why? Because we need a change.
I feel these two candidates are our best current options for the town. I am in no way currently affiliated with them. I have been listening to their speeches and feel they will bring a new perspective this town so desperately needs. They seem to be very knowledgeable about finances and want to help ensure the town is spending money responsibly.
Do you want another year of the Budget Committee not recommending the budget they basically created? Another year of departments spending hours presenting information to them for it to be disregarded? I don’t. I want new people on the Budget Committee who will help Atkinson as the town continues to grow faster than ever.
Please. Vote for Sam Butler and Dave Paquette for Atkinson Budget Committee. Vote “yes” on Article 6, the operating budget. Feel free to find me on Facebook if you have more questions and I can try to help answer them.
Our current Budget Committee did not recommend the operating budget, which means they do not recommend cost-of-living wages for some town employees, building maintenance, much-needed upgrades, additional public safety funds, and more. We need new people.
Taylor Haselton
Atkinson