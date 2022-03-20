To the editor:
Erin Cash brings the experience the Andover School Committee needs. And as a person who leads a recruiting function and has the pleasure of meeting people every day, I am blown away by her.
I immediately wanted to help spread the word about Erin’s campaign and that’s what I am doing today. Please vote for Erin Cash. She is an educator of 10 years, former administrator, coach of 25 years, mentor, mother of four, AP history teacher, and has earned multiple degrees from Boston College, Brown university, and Boston University. What an opportunity for Andover.
All the School Committee candidates want a new high school. Erin is the only one talking about the existing high school as a place for continuing education for our senior citizens. If this is going to pass, will they have a chance to use it? Maybe a pottery class, book club, comedy show? She knows and addressed the rising cost of taxes and how hard that is. Erin is a small business owner. Raising taxes matters to her. She will do all in her power to make it worth it for all.
Erin addressed keeping mask breaks in schools for positive mental health benefits. We should be teaching our students to take a minute — take a deep breathe, have positive self talk, slow down and re-energize. The optimism she has as a leader and coach is evident.
Erin cares about sustainability in the schools and not just having green roofs, but teaching students that what they throw in the compost bin at school ends up blooming in the garden.
She believes in experiential education and will think of this as she looks at our policies and the budget items we should make room for.
Erin cares about our student athletes. She was a Division 1 athlete and is always coaching or supporting former players all weekend long.
That is why you have not heard as much about her, but don’t discount her passion and excitement to serve in this role.
Erin will put Andover back at the top. Cast your vote for her Tuesday.
Amy Hafensteiner
Andover