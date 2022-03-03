To the editor:
I am a mother of three children in the Salem School District and I ran for the School Board in 2018 because I think we need a current parent on our board. I still believe we need that, but that does not mean our current board is doing a bad job. They managed our schools through the pandemic extremely well, making difficult choices with a full understanding of the risks and impacts and in the best interests of all students. They kept our schools open when most were closed last year and they kept politics out of their decisions.
This board is steady and solid and can be trusted to do what is right for our schools. There is always room for improvement, however we must not make change for change’s sake. The most important lesson I learned from politics in 2018 was to always follow the money. The two challengers to the School Board chose to raise funds for their campaigns through mostly anonymous donors on a platform known for facilitating the funding of far-right activists.
Salem’s schools are no place for this kind of political distraction. Our current board has proven they can keep the drama away and keep the focus on our children. On Tuesday, March 8, please vote for Pat Corbett and Peter Morgan for the Salem School Board.
Kelly Moss
Salem