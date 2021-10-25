To the editor:
This letter is to inform Lawrence residents of a question on the ballot in the upcoming election. I feel the need to write as not one entity behind this issue has chosen to inform taxpayers in regard to it.
The School Department made a request to the City Council to ask taxpayers to support an override of proposition 2.5. The council approved this with the blessing of Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
The question is now on the ballot and no information has been provided to voters as to what a “yes” vote means and what a “no” vote means.
I urge all to VOTE NO!
A yes vote will raise your property taxes over and above proposition 2.5. We are all facing a depressing financial uncertainty with inflation and soaring gas and energy costs, and basic costs for everyday living. Now is not the time to ask residents to pay more than what they already do.
That said, the children deserve more; a new elementary school facility that is safe and clean. They don’t need the $100 million Taj Mahal being proposed.
Folks, this is for grades 1 to 5. The state is willing to allow over $60 million. I suggest that they stick with that amount and stay on budget. We are all having a tough time staying afloat as it is. This project is too extravagant.
Please VOTE NO and tell all your friends so they are not surprised on voting day.
Darlene Murray
Lawrence