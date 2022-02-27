To the editor:
The week before masks went optional in the schools, I asked my son, who is in the first grade, if he still wanted to wear one. Without hesitation he told me he did not want to.
We talked about how wearing a mask is a choice and some people will still wear them and that is fine too. He then said, “I am scared. I have never been to school without a mask.”
What he said hit me hard because for the past several months we have attended School Board meetings asking questions and wanting to see the data that supported their decision to not make masks optional. The system seems broken with little communication, accountability, empathy or any real plan for improvement. We should all have a common interest — no matter your demographic — to want what is best for our young children so that they have the tools and resources that foster educational growth and success.
I have seen Jackie Wydola go onto social media and try to engage the community in productive conversations. She has answered questions thoughtfully and respectfully. No matter where you stand at times, we will have to agree to disagree. But that does not mean your opinion does not matter, especially when it comes to our children.
It is time to put an end to all of this animosity and change it to productivity. I believe that Jackie can be the voice on the School Board that parents and children need.
Marissa Shannon
Atkinson