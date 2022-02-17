To the editor:
On Feb. 1, the annual Deliberative Session (Town Meeting) was held to review the 2022 proposed budget and other warrant articles. Those present at the session supported the presented operating budget, which had been approved by the Board of Selectmen (5-0) and the Budget Committee (5-2).
A special Budget Committee meeting was held Feb. 4, at which members reversed their decision,voting two yes, four no, and one abstention, a destabilizing decision.
I ask that Atkinson voters to support the decision of the Board of Selectmen and the Deliberative Session, which included the Budget Committee members. Vote to approve Article 6 — the operating budget.
The unfortunate part of the budgeting process is that there is never a context that accompanies the budget projections. There is nothing that mentions that there was no approved budget last year and we have two years of increases now before us.
Ultimately, we will each determine if what we have and want is worth the price. Please vote YES on Article 6.
Kay Galloway
Atkinson