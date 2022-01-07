To the editor:
Thank you, Andover, for a fun, safe First Night in honor of your 375th birthday!
In the midst of worsening “C metrics” and a string of grey, wet weather, First Night Andover was a needed reminder of our interconnectedness and an auspicious sign of a brighter 2022.
It was so much fun to see the many families and young children running, laughing and making great noise outside, and wow did Entrain deliver a fantastic show! The joy, dancing and masked smiles at Entrain’s Town Hall concert are still fueling my happiness and energy, days later.
Thank you to all involved in creating this festive, fun, celebratory wrap up to 2021.
Catherine Giles Stecher
Andover