To the Editor:
What a crazy and dangerous world we live in. Liberty for all is not happening.
Some people assert that their civil rights allow them to endanger other people by not wearing a mask in public. It’s as simple as covering your mouth and nose to protect yourself from inhaling other people’s viruses and to protect others from inhaling what viruses you might have unknowingly encountered.
Yet some of those same people say it’s okay if the state or federal government has the right to tell a woman that she must have a baby that might be the result of rape or incest, or one that her doctor has told her would be terribly handicapped for life. That decision does not affect the whole population or endanger anyone else. It is (or should be) a private and painful decision by the mother.
Does anyone remember the fuss over car seatbelts? Or the one about motorcyclists having to wear a helmet? Yet we now obey laws that protect lives (for the most part) without question.
Then there is the turmoil over voting rights. Last year a man who wanted to stay in power urged his followers to “fight like hell” to prevent the peaceful transition of power, the certification of the will of the people. That man is still telling his followers the election was “stolen” from him. Yet he begged officials to “find” him more votes.
Seeing that mob attack the Capitol last year, destroying and desecrating that place, seeking Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi to perhaps kill them, sent me into despair for our country, for its ideals, its promise for our mutual civil rights.
Please stop and think, people. Think for yourself, think for your children, your grandchildren. What kind of world to you want to leave them?
Patricia Fields
Derry