To the editor:
After four long years of debate and legal actions in the matter of the Methuen Superior Officers Association vs. the city of Methuen, the arbitrator has denied the grievance in a landmark written decision.
Key in these findings is that the Methuen City Council chose not to appropriate funds for the contract at several junctions in 2018 and 2019, and continued this practice in 2020 and 2021.
The arbitrator also found a lack of a legal “meeting of the minds” in 2017. Estimates of the worst case scenario would have crippled the department and Methuen’s overall fiscal stability for decades, and had an unimaginable impact for residents.
This decision is a relief for our community. Our healing must include thoughtful consideration of the future we want for Methuen.
I’m proud to have stood by my beliefs that residents should never be held responsible for that contract. The data and legal research pointed to reasons why the current and previous City Council (2018-present) voted to further refuse increases proposed by the current and previous administrations.
The City Council as a legislative body honored the oath of office by standing against these proposed increases. And there’s still a lot more work to do. This issue will require further resolve and attention. Notably, a revised contract will need to be negotiated.
Through the struggles of 2018 to present, I’ve strived to approach this issue strategically and carefully consider legal arguments in a difficult and complex situation. Several actions by the Methuen City Council over the years prevented massive officer layoffs due to seniority – aka “bumping rights” – and civil service rules.
The thought of significant police layoffs – estimated as up to half of the officers on the street – kept me up at night. Methuen deserves a complete Police Department to provide vital services to residents, and I’m proud to have voted both to avoid that kind of chaotic emergency situation, while also refusing to fund the contract.
I hope this is the last issue of this scope for a long while. To that end, my colleagues and I have taken measures to prevent that. Two are key:
First, the council now has a written financial impact statement for each meeting, which passed in a 6-3 vote in 2018. And second, it is now required that contracts and backup documents for each meeting be posted to the city website a minimum of 48 business hours in advance for public review, which passed unanimously in 2020
This, along with lessons learned and other measures put in place since our city has been under state oversight, should offer us more long-term protection.
I’ve always supported our Police Department, and I’m hopeful that everyone will work together to strengthen it over time, and to foster an improved government process to the benefit of all.
Jessica Finocchiaro
Methuen city councilor at large