To the editor:
I am writing to support write-in candidate Jackie Wydola for Atkinson School Board. She believes in freedom of choice for parents and will be your voice as your representative.
She was vocal over the past two years at School Board meetings regarding mask choice. She watched as the education of Timberlane Regional School District children was predicated upon children wearing masks, over repeated parental objections. She believes the parents, not the school, should be making medical decisions for their children.
She will help unify and heal the district by advocating for community engagement. Promoting communication between School Board members and parents will be a key focus of what she will bring as your Atkinson representative.
Her focus will also be on the student’s education and she will work toward rectifying lost learning opportunities for the Timberlane students during the past two years.
She also believes divisive concepts have no place in the classrooms at Timberlane. She has done her research on critical race theory and social emotional learning and does not support either of these concepts.
She is bright, passionate and will be the voice the parents of this district need and deserve.
Spread the word. Tell your friends, family and neighbors about Jackie Wydola. Visit her facebook page @ Jackie Wydola for TRSD School Board.
And please vote March 8 at the Atkinson Community Center and write in Jackie Wydola for Atkinson School Board.
Stefanie Dube
Danville