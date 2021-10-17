Derry Walk Against Hate a great success
To the editor:
The Derry Against Hate walk Oct. 10 was a great success. Thank you, Derry, for the tremendous response. Our town is full of amazing people. The scores of participants and hundreds who waved and beeped in support of the walk proved Derry to be a welcoming community.
Diversity makes Derry a vibrant town that will prosper. Derry Against Hate celebrated the bonds that unite us with the message that all people are valued here.
Our event continued the movement for inclusion that’s been notable in recent months. People are standing up against the bigotry of a vocal minority.
Derry Against Hate built on the momentum of the 350 people who countered anti-LGBTQ hate and opposed censorship to enjoy a fun family event. We were inspired by the spontaneous outpouring of support for a distraught mother whose children were taunted with racist terms at school. The generous, affirming majority inspired our walk.
Put simply, Derry rocks!
Special thanks to Craig Cunningham for bringing this idea to fruition. Thank you to Rabbi Levy of Etz Hayim for his enthusiastic backing and outreach and to The Rev. Ray Bonin of Transfiguration
Thank you to all who shared in the Gathering of Unity that capped the walk.
Most of all, thank you to all participants. You made Derry Against Hate happen: we showcased Derry as the welcoming, affirmative community we love.
Judy Strakalaitis
Derry