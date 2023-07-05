To the Editor:
It is hard to believe the head of the Wagner Mercenary forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was stupid when he tried to launch a coup against Putin. He had to know it would fail against Putin’s entrenched government.
Therefore, I believe Putin, Prigozhin and Lukashenko of Belarus might have come up with a plan to try invading Ukraine again from Belarus. Lukashenko conveniently mediated the fake coup situation and offered Prigozhin safe exile in Belarus. Once in Belarus Prigozhin could have his 25,000 troops join him and they could lead a spearhead of forces from Belarus down route E-95 the 140 miles to Kiev, the capitol of Ukraine, which was the original primary objective of the Russian invasion in February 2022.
The Ukrainians should prepare for this possible move by the Russians; and pay close attention to the movement of Prigozhin’s forces.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry
