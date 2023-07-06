To the Editor:
As the Washington Post reports this week, “CBO: Federal debt to soar, despite GOP-led spending standoff. The U.S. debt is expected to soar to historic levels over the next 30 years, eventually reaching 181% of the country’s total economic output — even after Republicans drove a high-stakes standoff this spring to secure what they described as a major improvement in the nation’s fiscal health.”
This just further underscores that the razor-thin spending cuts that the razor thin Republican congressional majority was able to secure is independently meaningless. These measures will only become meaningful if government-check-addicted Americans come to their senses and toss out the current far-left party controlling Washington, D.C., in 2024. We in New Hampshire are just as guilty as other blue states, as we sent back 3 members of that party to control the Senate, grind the Congress to a stalemate, and to mindlessly back Joe Biden’s march over the fiscal cliff every day in office.
Nick McNulty
Windham
