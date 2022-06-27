To the Editor:
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not to be used to fight inflation. It is to be used for national security purposes. The release of these reserves by Biden is anti-American and depletes our oil reserves that are needed to protect America.
The latest scheme to suspend the federal gas tax is just another feeble attempt to stem the tide of the Red Wave that is looming this November. By the way, the federal tax on gasoline is supposed to be used for infrastructure maintenance. So that is just another bad decision by Dementia Joe’s handlers.
Will an 18-cent reduction at the pump really help Americans when we all know the meteoric spike in gas prices are the result of the Progressive’’s hell bent charge toward green energy that is decades premature. Just another example of political ideology given priority over reality.
Who suffers? You and I and every American who drives a car to work, to buy groceries and do all the many other essential tasks that make our way of life possible. Is this incompetence or a zealous effort to transform America into a place that none of us recognizes as American? Who are these ideologues that clearly hate America and want to level the global playing field that was once America’s home field advantage?
These people do not realize, or perhaps they don’t want to see, that global harmony and security rely upon a strong America.
Who else would fill that void? Putin’s Russia? Xi’s China?
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
