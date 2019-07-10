To the editor:
In 2020, we need to elect a leader who is committed to bringing us back together and someone who recognizes we have more in common than we have that divides us. There is one presidential candidate who has consistently stood apart from the others in this regard: Sen. Cory Booker.
Cory has a proven track record of success on several fronts. In Newark, New Jersey, he was instrumental in building coalitions, reducing crime and strengthening the city’s economy. He then rose up to the U.S. Senate, where he has led on bipartisan criminal justice reform, health care and environmental issues.
Cory has also shown a sincere enthusiasm to learn about New Hampshire and has spent time and resources helping Democrats win in the state. He is committed to listening to Granite Staters and learning about the issues we face, like behavioral and mental health and substance abuse challenges.
His combined decades of tireless experience will serve him well as president. From strengthening our institutions to reaffirming our commitment to each other, there will be endless work ahead. We must choose a proven leader, one with a commitment to rising to the challenges put before us.
Cory believes in something far greater than himself. He believes that the answer to our common pain is to reignite our sense of common purpose.
I’m proud to endorse Cory because his vision of a stronger and more united country is exactly what we need.
Sen. Jon Morgan
Brentwood
State Senate District 23