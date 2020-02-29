To the editor:
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini needs a reality check.
He wants to allow a developer to put up 290 housing units and retail spaces by the Bradford train station. This is not going to be low-income housing but market-rate housing.
People near the train station have been complaining for years about idling trains and the air quality issues that come with them. Fiorentini still hasn’t fixed that problem.
Who is going to pay market rate for a condo or apartment across the street from a train station negatively affecting air quality, and just over the bridge from one of the most violent neighborhoods in his sanctuary city?
There is only one way in and one way out from the area. The congestion from the train station alone is bad enough, and if we add another few hundred vehicles coming and going daily, it should really jam things up.
There are already complaints about bumper-to-bumper traffic along Route 125 in Bradford, and you can’t get off the ramp from Interstate 495 to River Street as it is.
Are these residents going to beam in and out every day?
Why on earth does Fiorentini think we need all these new units? What is the current vacancy rate throughout the city? Do all of these new housing projects in the old mills have 100% occupancy? Are there no apartments available across the city? I see “Now Leasing” signs everywhere. I see vacant houses in every neighborhood.
How is the tax revenue from this project possibly going to benefit the current residents of the city? It won’t.
More students in the schools will degrade education, and more cars on the road will increase traffic congestion and create a need for repairing roads more frequently.
Fiorentini needs to realize that more housing is not going to benefit the city. More businesses are needed to employ the residents that are already here.
Judy Berezansky
Haverhill