To the Editor:
The congregation of the Ballard Vale United Church (BVUC) is engaged in a process of discernment in order to determine whether we should remain affiliated with the United Methodist Church (UMC). We are currently affiliated with both the UMC and the United Church of Christ (UCC).
BVUC wholeheartedly affirms the sacred worth of all people including LGBTQIA+ individuals. We have been officially designated as a Reconciling Congregation of the UMC and an Open and Affirming Congregation of the UCC since 1994, one of the first in our area. Sadly, over the past 50 years, even though the New England Conference of the UMC has become as affirming as they can be, the General Conference of the UMC, the worldwide governing body of the denomination, has continued to uphold decisions and take actions which harm these beloved siblings in Christ. We have worked diligently to change both the heart and the rulebook of the worldwide UMC, but in 2019 discriminatory language was upheld and even strengthened, which has led us to consider whether it is time to cut our ties to that denomination.
Some of us believe that we best honor and serve our LGBTQIA+ siblings by withdrawing from a denomination that has caused, and continues to cause, them harm. Others of us feel that there is still hope for the denomination to change their harmful practices and that we should remain an affiliated church.
We have been wrestling with this question for the past two and half years, and are preparing to take a vote on June 26 to determine our future. We consider ourselves partners in our community, working for the benefit of all; therefore we invite community members to share their views at our final discernment meeting before we vote. This meeting will be held on June 22, at 7 p.m. both in person at 23 Clark Road in Andover, and over Zoom. Please contact the church at 978-475-2506, or Pastor@BVUC.org, if you would like to receive the zoom link.
Wendy deLemos,
Discernment Process Facilitator
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.