To the Editor:
Fifty-two years ago this Friday, 10% of the American population took to the streets to call on politicians to address air and water pollution on the very first Earth Day.
This represented the biggest grassroots political demonstration in American history, and Congress responded with a series of strong environmental legislation.
Today, as we face a greater environmental challenge than ever before, it is up to us to build the political will and demand climate action.
Cash-back carbon pricing legislation, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) is the best policy to put the United States on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, help low-income and marginalized communities, and encourage global climate action.
Please ask your Congressmen — cclusa.org/write. Thank you!
Katharine Gage
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.