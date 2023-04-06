“Listen to their stories!” That’s the way an outstanding principal at Andover High School often encouraged his teachers to engage students on a personal level, beyond administering academic programs that occupy most of their manifest mission. He went even further with his overture by asking willing teachers to consider mentoring students “falling through the cracks” in an environment presenting them with more hardships than opportunities. I volunteered.
I never got to know my mentee deeply – his family life, interests, or visions for the future – but I came to understand the challenges overwhelming him in school, especially his behavior. Nevertheless, there was one day when he showed me how profoundly a mentor-mentee relationship can instill positive change, growth, and quite possibly a new lease on life.
That day he saw I was struggling with an unruly, disruptive group of students, and without hesitation, he stood up and delivered a speech about respect and civility that henceforth transformed our entire class. That day, he emerged as a hero showing character and courage that transcended the norm for many students. Years later, he became a successful pharmacologist.
Now retired from academia, I decided to explore mentoring again, but this time with Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. After a few orientation meetings and a background check, I, a septuagenarian, was paired with a 12-year-old boy.
He had one foot in the world of adolescence and middle school, and the other in the realm of being the man of the household helping his single mother with three younger siblings. Right from the start, I knew this relationship was going to be fertile ground for learning for both of us.
Giving back to the community and making a difference are just part of the reasons one might choose to become a mentor. These supportive, healthy relationships can also contribute to a wide host of other benefits spanning education, attitude, behavior, and lifestyle choices. According to the website youth.gov, these benefits include increased high school graduation rates, better attitude about school, enhanced self-esteem and self-confidence, plus improved social skills.
Mentees develop healthier interpersonal relationships, as well as improved behavior at home and in school. Mentoring has also been linked in studies to social-emotional development benefits, improvements in youth perceptions of parental relationships, and better prospects for moving on to higher education.
Mentors are likewise rewarded with increased self-esteem, a sense of accomplishment, and access to networks of volunteers. I am gaining insights into childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood within a very different socio-economic environment. I have witnessed firsthand how some advice given to my mentee, while “walking the talk,” resulted in wonderful changes in his thinking and behavior. Besides, I also get to be a “grandpa” for his three darling siblings and a supportive friend to their mother.
Mentoring, at its core, guarantees young people that there is someone who cares about them, assures them they are not alone in dealing with day-to-day challenges, and makes them feel like they matter. According to Jean Rhodes in her book “Stand by Me,” “A key difference between successful and unsuccessful youth from lower-income urban communities was mentoring – the successful ones had mentors, the unsuccessful ones did not. Also, resilient children often had at least one significant adult in their lives.”
Being a mentor is a fantastic experience. As well as knowing that I am helping to develop young talent, I am myself greatly enriched by the views and attitudes of the next generation. I feel privileged to be part of passing on experiences and insights from moments that shape our life journeys. Every get-together with my mentee is gratifying, especially while seeing him going above and beyond his abilities and expanding his horizons.
Unfortunately, the need for mentors is greater than ever. The number of youth referred to the program just about doubled between 2021 and 2022 (40 received in 2021 to 76 in 2022). There are now over 100 youth waiting for a mentor, 70-plus in Lawrence and Haverhill alone.
The person to contact for anyone interested in volunteering and/or learning more about the program is BFLF Program Supervisor, Nicole Morales Taveras, at NMTaveras@fsmv.org or 978 327-6652. Website: https://fsmv.org/youth-dev/mentoring/bflf/
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
