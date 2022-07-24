I am a very concerned citizen.
On Tuesday, July 12, at either 10:30 or 11 a.m. (depending on who is reporting), some people on the beaches at Hampton, Rye and Seabrook heard this message coming through loudspeakers that I assume were in place as part of the Seabrook nuclear power plant’s emergency alert system: “Attention, Attention. There is a problem at the Seabrook nuclear power plant. The beaches are closed. Please leave the beach area at once and turn on your radio for more information.”
Many people were not near the loudspeakers. Many people did not hear this message. Those who did hear it and turned on their radios heard nothing.
Fortunately, this was an “inadvertent alarm,” according to plant officials. The plant was undergoing system testing when this happened.
In the past, Seabrook Town Manager Bill Manzi has been informed when testing is to take place, but he had not been informed this time. Residents have also received occasional notices of planned testing in the past.
I learned about this incident from my niece who was visiting from California. An alert came to her cell phone at about 12:30 p.m. saying the alarm was inadvertent and there were no problems at the plant.
This leads to several questions:
What was going on between 10:30 and 12:30 at the plant? Why did it take approximately two hours for the public to be informed that there was no problem and that the alarm was inadvertent?
Why was there no announcement to this effect on the radio? Why didn’t everybody in the 10-mile emergency planning zone of the plant receive the alarm? Beaches only? This makes no sense in the case of a nuclear power plant emergency.
Almost as important is why some people did not receive any message on their phones. I do not know of anyone receiving the original alarm message on their phones.
Additionally, my T-Mobile service did not push the inadvertent alarm message to me until 1:45 p.m. I called T-Mobile and was told that during the time of the supposed emergency T-Mobile was having an “operations incident.” Shouldn’t emergency lines be kept open at all times regardless; shouldn’t emergencies be planned for and workarounds put in place?
I have a friend who was with four others in a car in the vicinity of the beach after having had a meal at the Seaglass Restaurant. One person’s phone received the inadvertent alarm message. The others did not.
I think all citizens within the 10-mile emergency planning radius (and beyond) have cause for concern. Those living within the 10-mile radius of the plant are advised to supply themselves with potassium iodide pills for each member of their families – the pills will help protect the thyroid from radiation.
Local boards of health should have supplies on hand and available for free for the asking. Shelf life of these pills, also known as KI pills, is six years.
It is my fervent wish that we will never have to use them, but with disintegrating concrete affecting as much as 95% of the plant, it is better to be prepared. I hope that in the event of an emergency, the public will be much better informed in a timely manner.
Contributor Joanna Hammond is a resident of Amesbury.
