To the Editor:
Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, victims of the recent train crash and its burning toxic materials, were abandoned by the Trump Administration.
From Fox News: Train regulations put in place by Pres. Obama's administration were "rolled back by the Trump administration." David Parkman writes, "Right-wing media sees it as an opportunity to criticize Pres. Biden and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, while most of the left are concerned about the potential dangers of deregulation."
Trump rolled back train safety rules. Braking systems in use now date from the late 1800s. The fire on the train in Ohio started in a brake.
"The regulations in question were designed to require railroads to update their braking systems, specifically for trains that carry hazardous materials. This could end up being yet another example of right-wing deregulation leading to a tragic result." (Parkman)
Money trail? Corporate money perhaps going from the rail industry into Republican campaign coffers? Granny D's campaign to get dark money out of our elections more and more proves an astute goal, if we are to live without the downsides/damages of deregulation bought with campaign donations.
Doris "Granny D" Haddock, who died in 2010 at age 100, Laconia-born, an activist to the end, still deserves a "Go, Granny, go!" cheer and thanks.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton, N.H.
