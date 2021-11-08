To the editor:
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences could be dire.
Once our young people become fully aware that if they should enlist in the armed forces and subsequently receive serious injuries or illnesses that they will spend their rest of their lives in near poverty our armed forces will disintegrate.
Here is the raw data:
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world.
They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918. That was 103 years ago. Where is it?
The basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life.
A secondary reason that their compensation is so low is because the elites do not wish to be taxed sufficiently enough to pay for this.
We can levy a penny tax on every dollar traded in the stock market to pay for this. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. Today there are 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA. This is doable and relatively painless.
I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate our disabled veterans fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.
Hubert Cain
Portsmouth, N.H.