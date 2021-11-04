To the editor:
Our disabled veterans have been asking for fair and just compensation for injuries and sicknesses received in the armed forces since the end of WWI (1918). That was 103 years ago. They are still waiting for proper compensation. Why is this?
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world.
A big part of the problem is that they are only compensated for projected lost wages. There is no compensation variable in the compensation formula to account for their loss of quality of life.
Another very real aspect of their insufficient compensation is that our elites who now pay almost nothing in taxation realize that this type of entitlement payment to any disenfranchised group of Americans will increase their tax bill every year. So they use their influence on Congress and in the media to keep compensation payments like this very low.
I ask you to introduce legislation now to compensate them fairly this year with special attention given to our permanently and totally disabled veterans.
Once American youth fully understand that should they enlist and subsequently receive serious injuries or contract serious illnesses that have lasting dire effects then they will be facing a lifetime of near poverty and at that point the armed forces will collapse. It will take a full generation for us to rebuild the armed forces.
Act now to correct this.
Forrest Norwood
Portsmouth, N.H.