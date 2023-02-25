To the Editor:
I am not at all surprised that Theodore Xenakis promotes a universal sales tax in lieu of the current income tax since it provides a massive windfall to corporations and the super wealthy. One would think that he works for the Republican party and the billionaire/corporate-funded conservative think tanks.
The proposed sales tax is the second most regressive tax possible (after the Social Security and Medicare withholding taxes that cap out at $160,200). It is regressive because the less money one earns, the higher the proportion of income that is spent for basic goods and services. Conversely, the extremely rich spend only a tiny fraction of their income and wealth on basic commodities. It is also telling that the plan exempts intangible and investment property and services, which are used mostly by the rich. This means its impact is greatest on ordinary Americans and we get socked again.
He also proposes a tax rebate for the poor. This would require a federal-level bureaucratic agency to vet recipients and distribute the funds as well as police tax cheats using under the table transactions to circumvent the tax — some sort of “revenue service.”
To call this tax “fair” is the height of cynicism. A truly fair tax is one that asks the wealthiest among us to pay their fair share to support the systems and services that helped to create their wealth. Don’t fall for this boondoggle.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
