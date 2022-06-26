To the Editor:
We need to elect a governor who can help our economy. That person is Chris Doughty. Over the past 30 years, Chris has owned and operated a manufacturing company in Wrentham. He has employed thousands of people while producing an affordable product to compete against cheap foreign imports. Chris has met a large payroll, balanced budgets, and survived Massachusetts over burdensome regulatory processes.
His opponents are all professional politicians who have never created a job or met a payroll. They don’t have the real world experience needed to help our economy. As governor, Chris will restore our ailing economy by making Massachusetts a more affordable place to live and work. He will reduce tax burdens on families and small businesses, and stop unrestrained spending from Beacon Hill.
Joshua Ye
Andover
