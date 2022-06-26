To the Editor:
The Free State movement is a group of Libertarians who have moved to New Hampshire in an attempt to take over the political agenda in NH. The most recent figure is 5,000 with more coming every day. Their political agenda begins with the destruction of public schools. In the small NH town of Croydon, Free Staters successfully reduced the school budget by 50 %. The town after a 3-month grueling political fight was able to restore the funds.
Free State board member Jeremy Kaufman explained that school choice and vouchers are just “a stepping stone towards reducing or eliminating state involvement in schools.” Simply stated Free Staters do not believe in public education. They have found friends in the Republican Party. Frank Edelblut, Commissioner of Education is a proponent of home schooling and has opened the door to for profit schools sometimes called micro -schools that use podcasts and computers to replace teachers. The funding for these schools comes from tax dollars that have been diverted from public schools. According to US News and World Report NH ranks 4 th out of 50 states in educational excellence. Clearly the Free Staters are trying to solve a problem that does not exist. It would be advisable to know who these people are in your community and sound the warning bell when they or their supporters decide to run in local elections.
John Mosto
Salem, New Hampshire
