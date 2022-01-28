To the Editor:
Question: Whether or not to secede from the Union?
Historical question from the southern states prior to the American Civil War?
No, a Republican house bill, CACR 32, which was debated and voted on by our N.H. House State-Federal Relations Committee last Thursday.
This outrageous bill failed unanimously. No surprise, but is this really what our Republican state legislators are choosing to waste our taxpayer time on?
How about if instead these state legislators spent taxpayer time working to ensure that:
Public schools are being financially supported rather than defunded.
Our elderly and low-economic families are protected from price gouging of prescription medicine.
Our drinking water is not contaminated and causing cancer clusters.
Adequate services for mentally ill and developmentally-delayed citizens are provided.
Affordable housing and safe, well-paying jobs are developed to improve the economic status of working families.
If these issues concern you, become informed and vote!
Corinne Dodge
Derry