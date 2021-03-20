To the editor:
I write in support of Annie Gilbert for another term on the Andover Select Board.
This has been an extraordinarily difficult year and the Select Board, Gilbert and the town have negotiated it well, in part because everyone is working collaboratively to serve the best interests of the town.
In the past three years, during Gilbert's term, the town has responded to the gas explosion crisis and now to the pandemic. Gilbert has led the effort to define the role of and hire a sustainability coordinator, and define the role of and establish both the Open Space Task Force and the Commission on Diversity Equity and Inclusion.
During this same period, the Select Board led the work to approve the Ballardvale Fire Station and Robb Center projects, which are both nearing completion.
Town Meeting approved the disposition of the Town Yard, and the request for proposals for redevelopment of the Historic Mill District is out on the street.
This is what town government should look like, and I urge you to re-elect Annie Gilbert and continue the quality of our elected government that has served us so well during her time on the Select Board.
Susan Stott
Andover