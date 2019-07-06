To the editor:
As a proud state representative from Salem, I have always voted not based on blind partisan loyalty but on logic. The people I represent expect this rational decision-making from me, and the people of New Hampshire expect this rational decision-making from every one of their elected officials.
However, many of my colleagues turned not to rationality during this year’s budget talks but the opposite, resulting in a senseless budget proposal full of illogical expenditures with lack of concern for our future.
New Hampshire has enjoyed a flourishing economy these past four years. We boast the fastest growing economy in New England and the second lowest unemployment rate in our nation. We are the number one state for economic freedom in our nation, the number one state to raise a family in our nation, the number one state for child well-being in our nation; and the list goes on and on.
But all of these accolades rely on something that we, as a state, have come to prioritize — low taxes.
The Legislature’s budget proposal threatened these low taxes. The Legislature’s budget proposal allocated rainy day funds to support nonessential services, a move both unsustainable and a move which would inevitability lead to greater taxation in the future.
Is it logical, then, to threaten all of the accolades and successes that allow us to say, confidently, that New Hampshire is one of the best places to call home in our country? Absolutely not.
I am encouraged by Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of the Legislature’s budget because it shows me, a fellow Granite Stater, that we are still ruled by reason.
I look forward to see more of this level-headed, thoughtful and common-sense decision-making by our state leaders in the future.
Rep. John Janigian
Salem, N.H.