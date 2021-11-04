To the editor:
I am one of the11% who voted in Methuen. I hope that few will complain the next two years as 89% gave up that right by not voting.
Either everything in town is great or most people do not care.
I am one of those who is foolish enough to care. I will exercise my right to complain when any elected official does anything that is not in the taxpayer’s best interest. Just because most got a free ride into office they should not expect to have someone letting mistakes go by the boards.
Our past history in town is one that means our officials have to be watched to keep the past from haunting us in the future. May everyone who is back in office do the best for the city.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen