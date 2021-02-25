To the editor:
I am writing to compliment the fine work being done by Lawrence General Hospital staff at South Lawrence East School in their vaccination efforts.
At a time when many are criticizing the rollout of the vaccination sites, I want to commend the organized and efficient effort that this vaccination site is offering to the Merrimack Valley.
Having just completed my shots as a direct health care professional, I found my experience very positive and admired the commitment of the many personnel who efficiently helped to ensure that each person was cared for effectively.
It is an impressive undertaking and being very well done.
Jan Goldstein
North Andover