To the editor:
For nearly 40 years, I’ve been involved in the construction and real estate development industry, consulting on land and building acquisition, due diligence efforts, financial instrument procurement, and development, design, construction and total project administrative services, all in an effort to support owners and investors from project concept to completion.
We’ve been proud to be involved in countless signature projects in New Hampshire and the region as a builder. Those include Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Terminal A at Logan Airport, and the Kingsbury Hall Engineering/Science Facility at the University of New Hampshire. As consultants we worked on the Tuscan Village Development in Salem, N.H., among many other projects.
We at Trident Project Advantage Group, therefore, are in the business of helping our state and our economy to grow.
Helping keep our economy moving are the 2017 tax reforms that Congress and the then-president enacted. This tax package ensured much-needed reform and provided our economy a needed boost, while improving our business and others through reduced rates and simplified requirements. To keep New Hampshire and American economically healthy, we need to keep building. The 2017 tax bill has undoubtedly helped our clients and us move toward those important goals.
Concern is growing regarding the state of our economy, but a recession isn’t inevitable. However, as a recent National Association of Manufacturers study noted, raising taxes and increasing burdens on job creators right now would harm our business and the economy at large. I urge our federal delegation to find consensus on this important tax question and oppose any efforts to eliminate or roll back the 2017 federal tax reforms.
Gino Baroni
Salem, N.H.
