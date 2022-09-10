To the editor:
Three countries who threaten the interests of the United States and the security of countries in the world are China, North Korea and Russia.
China is flexing its military muscle in the Western Pacific. It has occupied and fortified isles in the South China Sea, claimed sovereignty over the South China Sea, and it continuously threatens Taiwan. It is significantly expanding its Navy to project its military power and control maritime trade routes in the Pacific. More concerning is the increased Chinese development of nuclear delivery systems, which are projected to number 700 to 1000 deliverable warheads by 2030. The U.S. should encourage Japan, The Philippines, Australia and India to expand their military forces to deter China's ambitions.
North Korea continues to threaten South Korea and the United States, and its overall aim is to conquer South Korea. North Korea threatens the U.S. with its long-range missiles. General Yong of North Korea said, "When we shell (the missiles), Washington which is the stronghold of evils, will be engulfed in a sea of fire." We have to support robust South Korean and Japanese militaries.
Russia's war against Ukraine foretells President Putin's desire to return his country to the days of the former Soviet Union. He wants to bring the Eastern European countries back into the Russian fold. NATO countries, including the U.S., are supporting Ukraine to halt the Russian aggression. The addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO, and the military buildup of NATO countries, will hopefully deter Russian aggression.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.