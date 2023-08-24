To the editor:
I thoroughly enjoyed Scott Kerman's column about Facebook and social media in general (Opinion page, Aug. 18).
Social media has taken control of the entire world population. It's like taking a plane ride: One never knows what to expect once in the air. Now if you go onto social media, wear an NFL helmet just to be safe.
I was blocked on Facebook four times in a week and they never explained which posts caused my issue with the FB police. Mr. Kerman, while reading your article, I found myself agreeing with you 100%.
Oh and the tire thing. Who changes their own tire anymore? I know that most of the younger people (I'm a Baby Boomer) have never been taught this task. Ask them what a tire iron is, they're like "whatever." Now it's "call your motor club."
Bob Scimone
Methuen
