To the editor,
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were to be — at the very least — a pause in the war in Ukraine over Christmas, in which both sides could put down their guns?
As history tells us, this is exactly what happened on Christmas Eve, 1914, on the battlefield during World War l. It was a rather spontaneous dawning on some German soldiers that Christmas Eve is no time to fight — nor is Christmas Day. They began to sing “Stille Nacht (Silent Night)” and gradually, hearing this, the British soldiers began to come out of their trenches too, and for a period of time, each side recognized each other simply as human beings — as comrades rather than as enemies, celebrating Christmas together.
For me this is a most poignant illustration of the futility of war. As the first anniversary of the brutal war in Ukraine grows ever nearer, three organizations put out an appeal calling for a Christmas ceasefire. These are the International Peace Bureau, Fellowship of Reconciliation USA, and Campaign for Peace, Disarmament, and Common Security. The Fellowship of Reconciliation actually put out a press release which states that 1,000 faith leaders called for a Christmas truce in Ukraine with the plea that more and more will recognize the way out of the war in Ukraine will not be a military solution.
Another organization, Veterans for Peace, also called for a holiday truce, ceasefire, and negotiations to end the war. You can read their letter posted on Peace and Planet News, in which they say “We know all too well that survivors of this war will be traumatized and scarred for life.”
For the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of Russia, and all the peoples of the world that this war affects — most especially the children — a Christmas cessation of hostilities could be a first step toward peace. We could only pray.
The following is an excerpt from a poem by Stephen Osborn written in 2014:
“Twas a century ago this Christmas Eve
Heaven seemed to give the soldiers leave
to set guns aside
And in friendship believe.”
Jane Pulkkinen
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.