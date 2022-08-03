To the editor:
I was in the eighth grade when Roe v. Wade became the law of the land. Now I am retired and we are here again fighting for reproductive rights.
Voters have a clear choice to make this November. Now that Roe is gone, Republican extremists are on the march to pass a national abortion ban. The freedom of every woman in the country is going to depend on us turning out to vote in November to re-elect Maggie Hassan.
If the Republicans retake the Senate, we know Mitch McConnell and other extremist Republicans will outlaw abortion and try to throw women and doctors in prison. I wish this was an exaggeration — but we have already seen what they have done in Texas and even New Hampshire.
With Roe overturned, they will not stop until it is illegal to get an abortion for any reason, anywhere.
Women’s liberty is on the ballot this November. If a Republican wins in New Hampshire, McConnell and the Republicans will retake the Senate. Chuck Morse, Don Bolduc, and Kevin Smith have spent years calling for the overturn of Roe and would vote to ban abortion.
Maggie Hassan, on the other hand, has stood up time and again for reproductive rights and is now leading the fight against a national abortion ban.
If New Hampshire wants to stop Republicans from banning abortion, then there is a clear choice for Senate this November:
Donna Loranger
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.