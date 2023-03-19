To the editor:
It’s amazing how brainwashed the left has become. They are repeating the left-wing Jan. 6 propaganda like it is dogma.
No police officers were killed Jan. 6. The only person murdered was Ashley Babbit, an unarmed Air Force veteran shot by a Capitol police officer with a spotty-at-best service record.
Thanks to Kevin McCarthy and Tucker Carlson we all know this to be a fact today, yet there are the Biden dead-enders, chanting their slogans and disproven lies like a mantra.
They are not fooling anyone any longer. It’s almost like they are making all this noise to keep themselves enthralled in the Democrat cult.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.