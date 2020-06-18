To the editor:
I personally know cops. I have served with many overseas when I was in the National Guard.
My experience with police officers throughout my life aligns with that of the vast majority of Americans, that they are overwhelmingly good and honorable people who put themselves in harms way every shift for our safety.
A few bad apples in the extreme minority of their ranks will not change my opinion of the police in my country, in my town, in my surrounding communities or in the town where I grew up, where more than a few officers helped put me on the straight and arrow as a youth.
If I have anything to say to the policemen and women in America, it is simply, "Thank you.”
The continued blanket denigration of our heroes in blue for radical political aims will only further weaken us as a country.
Nick McNulty
Windham