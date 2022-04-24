To the editor:
“I have known him to be a kind, thoughtful and creative person.”
This quote is taken from an excerpt of a letter written by a local state representative and reported on in the April 11 edition of The Daily News of Newburyport, a sister paper to The Eagle-Tribune.
The story, written by Dave Rogers, was headlined, “Man accused of strangling woman, threatening baby avoids jail.” In writing the letter quoted in the story, the state representative was vouching for a defendant charged with strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery on a family/household member, and intimidating a witness.
According to the report, the defendant previously had been held without bail after a judge found him too dangerous to be released while awaiting trial. For those who are unfamiliar, a 58A dangerousness hearing occurs when a judge is asked to hold a defendant without bail for up to 120 days, due to a defendant posing danger to others by threat or attempt of physical injury.
But after receiving the letter vouching for the defendant’s character, the judge decided that all charges would be continued without finding for 18 months. The suspect was released.
As domestic violence advocates, my colleagues and I were shocked to read of this outcome. There were several domestic violence high-risk factors reported, notably strangulation. Studies show that a victim who is strangled one time is 700% more likely to be seriously assaulted again and 800% more likely to become victim of a homicide by their partner (“The Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2008”).
On April 15, a new article reported that the representative apologized for writing that letter and called it a “poor decision,” and explained that the full details of the situation had been withheld from him.
While we commend the local representative for rethinking this, it is a learning opportunity for all of us. We can see in this case the power of a character letter, and that should be paired with responsibility for fully understanding that character.
In a case of domestic violence, it is quite common for someone who uses violence against a partner behind closed doors to be known otherwise as an exemplary member of society and seen as kind and caring with friends or co-workers. Understanding the dynamics of domestic violence and the signs of abuse, especially higher risk factors, can make all the difference and even save lives. There are many resources available to learn more, and as a provider of domestic violence services and prevention programs here in our community, we want you to know we are here.
For those who feel they are in danger or are experiencing any form of abuse by their partner, there is free and confidential help available. Please call the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center 24/7 hotline at 978-388-1888 or visit our website for more information: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
Suzanne Dubus
CEO
Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
