To the editor:
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was on the “Journal Editorial Report” recently, making very commonsense points about how children’s education should be in the hands of teachers, parents and children, not politically motivated public sector unions, and about how children having a year of their childhood taken away can never be paid back.
But when talk turned to the feasibility of opening up, she mentioned how she had met with one state’s school chief, that of New Hampshire, and how he — Frank Edelblut, though she did not name him - was showing leadership once more in the face of adversity. She noted that he is showing how children can continue to learn and do so safely even with COVID-19 still an issue.
The fact that Edelblut has been such a strong leader for our state and has been the single most effective education leader in America during the pandemic makes it even more of a travesty that the Democrat majority of the New Hampshire Executive Council voted down a raise for Edelblut, 3-2, along party lines this past February.
Democrat Debora Pignatelli expressed her party's expectation that the commissioner to be “a cheerleader for public schools,” as if it were state policy (it is not).
Then, as with now, Democrats are not speaking for teachers or parents, they are speaking for unions. They are speaking against parent choice, and they are speaking for using children as pawns in their political agendas. That is shameless.
Thank heavens we have a leader like Edelblut atop our state’s Department of Education, and hopefully after November we will have an Executive Council that respects him as well as the wishes of us parents.
Nick McNulty
Windham