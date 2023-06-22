To the editor:
The Eagle-Tribune is a small paper with magnificent versatile writers and thinkers. Michael Veves’ column about men who shaped him (Sunday, June 18, “For Father’s Day, a nod to the men who shaped me”) made me think of my own dad. Veves’ writing about what plagues local schools is compelling as well, as are his consistent attempts to call out Trumpers behavior.
I also read Jill Harmacinski columns which I find informative and entertaining.
Congratulations to the little paper that could! Newspapers and their writers are the backbone of the United States.
Kim Casey
Haverhill
