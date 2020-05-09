To the editor:
These are anxious times, and I don't want to downplay the economic peril we still find ourselves traversing as a nation. But I would add an encouraging word that resilient free market economies like our own will take this blow better than any others.
While we see the leads bleed on our front pages about economic activity being destroyed, I would say that much will return in the relative near future, and some still will be displaced.
By this I mean that this virus has been a social and economic shock as much as a medical one, and it will transform our lives in overwhelmingly negative ways in the near term. But brilliant American men, women and companies often emerge from these types of times stronger than before, disrupting sedentary commerce in the process.
This virus and mass quarantining has kick-started a digital transformation across government and corporate offices long in stasis of bureaucracy. People who have made careers throwing more money and people at problems suddenly are forced to throw strategic planning and technology at them.
The pandemic has caused significant logistical problems with telecommuting, cyber security, and other issues, but this has also provided opportunity for legions of American entrepreneurs.
Abbot Laboratories stepped up to become the Ford Motors of this crisis, InstaCart is suddenly a critical infrastructure, companies like UPS that have been perfecting logistics and fleet volume (not merely just delivering boxes) are shining right now, just as Akamai did in 2000 when the world flooded to the internet for real time recount updates.
Telemedicine and personal medical device technology is blossoming right now, and restaurants and their supply chains are finding innovative way to get their wares to buying customers through direct sales and expanded delivery services.
I am certainly not downplaying the human cost, I am personally affected like most of us are by this, I share the anxiety that all Americans do for my children and my at-risk older relatives, my friends in the National Guard and on hospital wards.
But brighter days will be ahead for America again. The scientific, medical and entrepreneurial minds in our country will ensure those days are brighter in America and that they arrive here relatively sooner than they reach other shores.
Nick McNulty
Windham