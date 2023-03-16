To the editor:
Just when I thought Theodore Xenakis' column “America’s longest losing war” was going to state the obvious conclusion to all the data he threw against the wall – the huge inequities in law enforcement in our country where people of color are incarcerated for drug use at a much higher percentage than white drug users are -- his punchline is for the U.S. to militarily invade and attack other nations (his proposed “incursion into Mexico”) where drugs are produced!
The only thing missing from his punchline is nuking those countries (sarcasm intended.).
Bob Pokress
Andover
