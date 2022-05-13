To the editor:
The Royal Crest project is a polarizing issue in North Andover, but there is no need for the hatred that’s being spewed by some in favor of the project. Those against the project are not “Trumpers out to defund the schools,” as has been stated in an anonymous email to many residents. The project is simply too big.
We need housing, so let’s come up with a better plan, one that eliminates the dorms, classrooms, hotel, offices, retail, parking garages, increased traffic and safety and noise concerns. Return Royal Crest to the beautiful complex it was by building a “village” of townhouses and garden-style condos, including affordable units and 55-plus units, that put the focus on housing our residents while bringing in tax revenue.
We shouldn’t be lining the pockets of Aimco and Trinity Developers, nor should we be bowing to Merrimack College’s expansion goals that ultimately will push more people out and bring less revenue in. It’s time for town leaders to step up and stop being stepped on by big developers and a college that pays nothing in return.
Cheryl Tibaudo
North Andover
