To the editor:
I am writing to encourage your readers to support Martha Breen for the position of tax collector for the town of Salem.
Breen has been a resident of Salem for 38 years, directly serving its constituents for the last 20.
She has served as a member of Salem School Board, Charter Committee and Historic District Commission. She was a Kelley Library Trustee, serving for 18 years under two library directors.
Prior to her public employment, Breen worked for Salem’s Boys & Girls Club for 13 years as its director of development. For the last eight years, she has been employed with Rockingham County, serving as the office administrator for the sheriff’s office. She has served under three high sheriffs.
Breen is responsible for assembling and managing its $6 million budget, responsible for billing and accounts payable, supervises three direct reports, and ensures accurate payrolls for the office’s 85 employees.
Breen’s commitment to public service is strong, and I have witnessed this firsthand. I have worked with her since being elected as Rockingham County’s high sheriff. She is a resource for employees and members of the public.
We all rely on her and her in-depth knowledge of all things Rockingham County – especially its budgetary process. She is professional in all interactions, making sure that all inquiries are answered thoroughly and in a timely manner.
I encourage your readers to support Martha Breen in her candidacy for Salem’s tax collector. Although she will be sorely missed at Rockingham County, she will be a great asset to the town of Salem.
Sheriff Chuck Massahos
Salem, N.H.