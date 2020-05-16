To the editor:
The real heroes are the volunteers and employees of this place who work tirelessly to make sure there is food for the less privileged in our community. But the real superhero is the lady who runs this establishment, Diane Jarvis.
Being a regular volunteer at Cor Unum, I have been able to witness firsthand the love and commitment Ms. Diane dedicates to make sure people and fed.
She wakes up as early as 4 a.m. every day to ensure that her staff are well equipped to deliver meals by 6 a.m., and if they are short staffed, she comes in to help.
As a religious instructor at the St. Patrick’s parish, she is tasked with teaching and mentoring mostly children. She still comes in daily, ensuring that every member of this community is never hungry.
Her empathy, dedication and love toward mankind are unparalleled.
If I were the Pope, I would have made her a living saint.
You need to see the smile on some of those people who are being fed to understand what I mean.
Most are people we might shy away from because they are homeless, without a shower or sometimes addicts. But at Cor Unum they are family.
You must have a heart of loving people and compassion, regardless of the circumstance, to be able to perform these tasks, especially in this time of COVID-19.
There is strength, love and compassion that does not waiver in Ms. Diane.
Chidozie Nwokeji
Lawrence