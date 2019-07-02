To the editor:
As Amy and Bryan Guay close the Shawsheen Luncheonette’s doors and move on to their next adventure, I want to thank them for three decades of feeding the greater Andover community.
Like many others who grew up in the area, the diner has been a constant in my life. I remember having breakfast with one of my coaches, Tom Kenney, when I was in high school. Fast-forward 30 years to this past Sunday, when I was having breakfast with my eldest daughter, Ava, who is now the age I was when I was eating breakfast with Coach Kenney. Though, in those days, I used to plow through the three eggs, hash and white toast, and I now prefer the super-food omelet with fruit and whole grain toast. I guess some things have changed.
As our town transforms, Ford’s, Lantern Brunch and Shawsheen Luncheonette have new owners and new names, and as people trade in flapjacks and a cup of joe for smoothies and lattes, we cannot forget about what truly makes a community strong – the bonds between individuals.
Shawsheen is special because of the people it brings together, be it family weekend brunches, friends catching up over coffee, and neighbors bumping into each other in line.
I hope that this spirit continues when Shawsheen reopens its doors.
Amy and Bryan, good luck with your well-deserved retirement and upcoming adventures around the country. As you pass the torch to the new owners of Shawsheen Luncheonette, we truly appreciate not only how you made our bellies feel, but how you gave our community a place to come together.
State Sen. Barry Finegold
Andover