To the editor:
I would very much appreciate your printing this thank-you to the very kind person who was in front of me at the Dollar Tree store on Lincoln Avenue in Haverhill on Wednesday, July 29.
I am 88 years old. I was using my walker and had my back support on when I was picking up some (many) wanted items before my knee procedure scheduled for the next day.
When I went to give my credit card to the cashier, she informed me that this lady had left money that covered mostly all of what I had purchased.
I just want your readers to know that we still have many kind and caring people in this world. To that lady, I just way to say thank you, God bless you, and I will pass your kindness forward when I am able to do so — just as you have done this day.
Loretta Cazmay
Haverhill