To the editor:
John Durham’s report was a “nothing burger.” Millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on this boondoggle including a trip by the disgraced Attorney General Bill Barr and Durham to Italy where the authorities were questioned to see if they had interfered with the election results.
The Italians couldn’t believe what they were asking.
Any one with a modicum of intelligence would do a little investigating before sounding off with disinformation.
Hillary Clinton, for the most part, lost the election primarily by the FBI, James Comey, issuing a report that her emails were going to be investigated — another “nothing burger.”
Republicans and their handiwork again led to the worst president this country has ever had, who tried to take down democracy. To this day this unhinged man continues to spout allegations and lies. Trump is a lover of autocracy and dictators and we should all beware of this evil man.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is another danger to this country, but he is not a buffoon like Trump. I think the mouse (Disney) will ultimately prevail and he will be laughed out of Florida as a truly dangerous man.
The so-called whistleblowers — as stated by a writer to these pages — were disgraced fired FBI agents who made fools of themselves. Welcome to Republican land.
Also, a shout-out to Kim Casey, who correctly called out Ryan McNamara; he must be a fiction because no one could be that gullible.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.