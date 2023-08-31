To the editor:
In the Monday, Aug. 28, Eagle-Tribune, a reader wrote to “Dear Abby” complaining about how modern technology has changed the world, and not necessarily for the better. The writer complained about very valid issues that I agree with: Everything is smartphone.
Well here’s a reality check, not everyone is on board with this new technology. I can still remember when Bell Telephone created the first bag phone for mobile usage in vehicles. That in itself was a big deal. Mind you, I am a tech lover, but when it comes to cell phones, the designers went overboard – through the roof – long ago.
I know for a fact that some folks, regardless of age, have medical issues that prevent them from using a smartphone device. Flip phones are the easier choice and less costly.
I saw a post on Facebook recently that was supposed to be a joke, it showed a flip phone made with a rotary dial built into it, instead of the digital buttons. At first I thought it was an ad for a real cell phone and I was eager to get it, until I realized it was a joke posting. Rotary dials keep you from making mistakes when dialing. We had them on our house phones years ago, for years.
The letter to Abby was complaining about smartphones ruling the world now, and that writer was spot on. To make things worse, Abby chose to say that she has had many similar complaints written to her by countless other seniors, and then her advice to the writer was UPDATE their current devices!
Cell phones are the biggest double-edged sword invention known to modern man.
I feel Abby fell short of respecting the writer on this one.
Bob Scimone
Methuen
